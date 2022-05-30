Kyiv 4.5.0. A charity art festival to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine was held in the capital over the weekend — Babelʼs photo repot

On May 27-28, Kyiv hosted the charity art festival "Operation United Art Forces — Kyiv 4.5.0". The name refers to the military code, which means that "everything is calm". Several hundred people attended the main events of the event — lectures by Oleh Kryshtopa, Anaid Ahadjanova, Yevheiia Podobna and Timis Martynenko-Kushliansky, watched a movie from Babylonʼ13 and listened to Junket, Ukiez, Andzh, Warnakannya, Nitso Potvorno and HZV. The organizers managed to raise 186,000 hryvnias for a car for the 110th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The raise is still underway — you can join it by following the link. Photographer Andriy Boyko went to the festival and recorded the event in a photo report for Babel.