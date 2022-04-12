Security Service of Ukraine has detained Ukrainian pro-Russian politician and Putinʼs close friend Viktor Medvedchuk. No details were provided yet, but hundreds of memes are already here!

In the evening of April 12, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi published a photo of the detained MP from the pro-Russian “Opposition Platform - For Life” party Viktor Medvedchuk. He is also known for close ties with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the latter baptized Medvedchuk's daughter. In the spring of 2021, the Security Service of Ukraine searched Viktor Medvedchuk's offices and informed him of suspicion of treason, looting, transfer of a Ukrainian enterprise in the occupied Crimea to Russia and transfer of secret information about the Ukrainian troops. Medvedchuk was sent under 24-hour house arrest, where he was before the war started on February 24, 2022. Then he disappeared and law enforcement officers asked Ukrainian to help find him. Today he was finally detained in Ukrainian military uniform. While the whole country is waiting for the details of Medvedchuk's detention, hundreds of memes have already been made on social networks, which have almost broken the Ukrainian Internet.