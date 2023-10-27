The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at the TPP in Kyiv

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting searches in the premises of the termal power plant (TPP) in Kyiv.

This was reported in the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

These stations are managed by "Kyivteploenergo". The KCSA called the reason for the law enforcement officerʼs visit unclear. According to the city administration, SBI case does not directly relate to the activities of "Kyivteploenergo", and the search warrant does not include the addresses of the physical locations of energy facilities.

"Investigators are trying to go directly to regime energy facilities, access to which is legally limited under martial law. Moreover, the bureauʼs employees conduct video recording at energy facilities, grossly violating safety standards, because now the energy infrastructure is the main target of the enemy," the KCSA emphasized.

"Kyivteploenergo" promised to cooperate with the investigators and provide all the necessary information and urged the law enforcement officers not to interfere with the work of the energy infrastructure.

Subsequently, SBI informed that they were conducting searches for the fact that money had been stolen during the repair of energy equipment destroyed by shelling. Investigators are checking information about the withdrawal of money allocated for repairs to the accounts of companies with signs of fictitiousness. They are also checking reports that the works under the contracts signed in 2022 have not been completed. They are looking for accounting papers and documents on admission to the facilities of employees.

"During investigative actions, video recording of the appearance of critical infrastructure objects is not carried out, outsiders do not participate in searches. SBI investigators fulfill all requirements established by law regarding information security and recommendations of security services of strategic objects. Intervention in the technological process of electricity and heat production is not carried out. Investigators work only with documentation that is stored in administrative premises and is voluntarily issued," SBI noted.

The pre-trial investigation is conducted under the articles on abuse of power and official forgery, which caused serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 364, Part 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides up to 6 years of imprisonment.