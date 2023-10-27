The MP Dubnevych did not appear in court for the hearing of the embezzlement of UAH 93 million from “Ukrzaliznytsia”

The MP of the 9th convocation Yaroslav Dubnevych did not appear at the court hearing in the case of embezzlement of 93 million hryvnias from "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ). The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) decided to bring him forcibly. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detectives were instructed to do this.

This was reported in the press service of the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecution (SAP).

Also, HACC obliged the MP to pay a fine of 5 368 hryvnias for non-appearance.

The next meeting in this case was scheduled for November 2.

On May 18, the Appellate Chamber of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the prosecutorʼs complaint and canceled the closure of the case of the MP Yaroslav Dubnevych and his accomplices, who are accused of embezzling 93.2 million hryvnias from "Ukrzaliznytsia".

On September 8, 2022, the panel of HACC judges closed the case — the pre-trial investigation period expired. The prosecutor did not agree with this and filed an appeal.

The case of Yaroslav Dubnevych

According to the investigation, Dubnevych and eight other officials organized a scheme under which the branch of the "Production Support Center" UZ purchased shooting products at significantly inflated prices from 2015 to 2017. For this, intermediary companies were involved in the tenders, one of which belongs to Dubnevych.

Dubnevych himself allegedly lobbied for the allocation of funds from the budget of "Ukrzaliznytsia" for the purchase of goods from companies controlled by him. Losses from the scheme exceed 93 million hryvnias.

On October 31, 2019, the Verkhovna Rada stripped the MP Dubnevych of his immunity, and also allowed him to be detained and arrested. However, the court did not arrest Dubnevych, but set a bail of 100 million hryvnias.