General Staff: The Russian Federation lost 810 invaders and 29 tanks over the past day

During the past 24 hours, 78 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. Russia lost 810 occupiers, 29 tanks, 30 artillery systems and 18 armored vehicles over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 13 attacks by Russians in the area of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka settlements (Kharkiv region). In the Lyman direction, all attacks near Nadia and Makiivka (Luhansk region) were repulsed.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka (Donetsk region), and also stormed south of Bakhmut.

The Defence Forces repelled 15 attacks in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Severne. There were 20 attacks in Maryinka and Novomykhailivka areas.

In the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Ukrainian troops repelled all enemy attacks in Vodyane, Novoukraiinka, Staromayorske areas (Donetsk region), and Verbove (Zaporizhzhia region).