General Staff: Ukrainian troops destroyed 810 invaders and 12 tanks per day

During the day, 55 clashes took place between the Ukrainian and Russian troops. Russia lost 810 occupiers, 12 tanks, 24 artillery systems and 16 armored fighting vehicles.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

During the night, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with six Shahed attack drones — all of them were destroyed by air defense.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military repulsed about five attacks in the Ivanivka district of the Kharkiv region and in Lymanske — all attacks near Nadiya in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, fighters repelled Russian attacks in the Bohdanivka, Khromove, Klishchiivka, Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut.

The occupiers are trying to surround Avdiivka, but the Ukrainian military is on the defensive. Ukrainian troops repelled ten attacks in the Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, and Tonenke districts of the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian defenders repelled about 15 attacks by the occupiers in the Maryinka and Pobeda districts of the Donetsk region. On Shakhtarske and Zaporizke, all attacks were repulsed near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region and to the southeast of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhia region.