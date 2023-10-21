Germany will allocate another €200 million to Ukraine for reconstruction

The German government will allocate another €200 million to Ukraine for reconstruction.

This is reported by the DPA agency.

During the visit to Ukraine, the secretary of the Federal Ministry of Economy of Germany, Jochen Fljasbart, promised help. The funds will be used for education, health care, drinking water supply, and urban reconstruction.

While in Kyiv, Flyasbart also emphasized the importance of supporting key sectors of Ukraineʼs economy, such as agriculture, "because people need prospects and jobs."

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Germany has provided Ukraine with about a billion euros to support the civilian population.