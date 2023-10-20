Ukraine uses seized money from Russian banks to pay compensation for destroyed housing

Seized funds of Russian banks that worked in Ukraine are used to pay compensation for destroyed or damaged housing.

This was reported by the head of the political party "Servant of the People" Olena Shulyak.

The largest amount of funds was received from the daughter of the Russian "Sberbank", which worked in Ukraine.

Shulyak expressed hope that Ukraine will also receive Russian assets seized in other countries, so that they can also be sent to pay compensation to Ukrainians.

"eRecovery" program

On August 1, 2023, "Diia" started accepting applications for compensation for destroyed housing. Owners of destroyed housing will be able to apply for compensation for the purchase of a new apartment or house. Only individual homeowners can receive compensation:

destroyed by hostilities after February 24, 2022;

which is not subject to recovery;

located in unoccupied territory and not in the zone of active hostilities.

To submit a claim, you must first submit details of the damaged and destroyed real estate (if not already submitted) and then submit a claim for compensation using the "eRecovery" service in the application.

The submitted applications will be considered by a special commission established at local self-government bodies. The same commissions will examine the destroyed housing and make decisions on compensation. The same compensation will be provided in the form of an electronic housing certificate. It can be used to buy housing on the primary or secondary market or as an investment in future real estate.