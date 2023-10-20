Armenia finally abolished the death penalty

Armenia completed the process of ratification of Protocol No. 13 to the European Convention on Human Rights. It provides for the absolute abolition of the death penalty in the country.

Permanent representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe Arman Khachatryan, in the presence of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Mariya Peychynovych-Burych, deposited the relevant instrument of ratification.

Armenia became the 45th member state of the Council of Europe to ratify the protocol prohibiting the death penalty in all circumstances, including for crimes committed during war and imminent threat of war.