Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the NSDC on the protection of critical infrastructure facilities. What does it mean?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the NSDC, which provides for the protection and uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure and energy facilities in wartime conditions. The President signed the corresponding decree No. 695/2023 on October 17.

The NSDC instructed the government to provide enhanced protection of critical infrastructure facilities within 10 days.

It is also necessary to increase the number of fire groups from the Armed Forces and the National Guard, which provide air defense of such facilities, and to create reserves of equipment and spare parts for timely restoration of work in case of damage to critical infrastructure.

In addition, within three months, the Cabinet of Ministers must approve the Action Plan for the restoration of critical infrastructure facilities that were destroyed or damaged.