A bridge will be built between Ukraine and Romania across the Tisza River

Ukraine and Romania signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a 261-meter bridge across the Tisza River.

This was announced by the deputy head of Zakarpattia regional military administration, Myroslav Biletskyi.

The bridge will be built between the settlements of Bila Tserkva (Ukraine) and Sighetu Marmacia (Romania). It will connect the two countries within the new crossing point "Bila Tserkva — Sziget Marmatsiai".

"Construction work has already started on the adjacent side, and the construction of the bridge is planned to be completed by the end of 2024," Biletskyi added.