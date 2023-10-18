A bridge will be built between Ukraine and Romania across the Tisza River

Ukraine and Romania signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a 261-meter bridge across the Tisza River.
This was announced by the deputy head of Zakarpattia regional military administration, Myroslav Biletskyi.
The bridge will be built between the settlements of Bila Tserkva (Ukraine) and Sighetu Marmacia (Romania). It will connect the two countries within the new crossing point "Bila Tserkva — Sziget Marmatsiai".
"Construction work has already started on the adjacent side, and the construction of the bridge is planned to be completed by the end of 2024," Biletskyi added.
- On July 31, the Parliament of Moldova ratified the intergovernmental agreement between Ukraine and Moldova on the construction of a bridge across the Dniester. The bridge will connect the Moldovan border village of Koseuts and the Ukrainian city of Yampil in the Mogilev-Podilsky district of the Vinnytsia region.