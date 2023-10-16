FC “Shakhtar” terminated cooperation with head coach Patrick van Leeuwen

Donetsk football club (FC) "Shakhtar" stopped cooperation with the clubʼs head coach Patrick van Leeuwen.

This is reported on the clubʼs official website.

Together with the Dutch specialist, the club left his coaching staff. It is not yet known why he is leaving. The club will be temporarily headed by the clubʼs sports director Darijo Srna. He will prepare the team for the next matches.

Patrick van Leeuwen has been the head coach of the "miners" since July 2023. During this time, the team played 12 official matches.