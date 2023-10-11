Ministry of Defense: Every soldier of the Armed Forces have to speak English fluently by 2026

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is working to ensure that by 2026 every soldier of the Armed Forces speaks English fluently.
This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Volodymyr Koval, during a briefing on October 11.
"A number of practical projects have been developed. Now we are testing them and must define a new model so that by 2026 every serviceman of the Armed Forces speaks English fluently," Volodymyr Koval noted.
One of the priorities is the transition to teaching in military universities in English.
Today, the best military practitioners and scientists are involved in teaching in military education institutions — they help train officers-operators of situational awareness.
- In October, the American media published a secret report "Integrated Strategy for Ukraine". Washington believes that Ukraine will be able to integrate into Europe and increase ties with the USA thanks to the English language. The United States offers assistance to the Department of Education to make English teaching at a higher level than it is now.