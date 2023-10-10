Intelligence: Russia handed over Western small arms captured in Ukraine to Hamas militants

The Russians in advance handed over to Hamas terrorists trophy Western weapons captured in Ukraine.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon.

He clarified that we are talking about only small amounts of small arms. The Intelligence received this information from various sources, in particular, operationally.

Yusov recalled that the Ukrainian defenders acquired a large amount of equipment, heavy weapons, and small arms in the battles against the Russians.

"Unfortunately, there are separate cases of [seizing] small arms by invaders as well. Separate samples were handed over to Hamas through smuggling channels in order to implement an informational and psychological operation against Ukraine in the international arena," he noted. According to the representative of the GUR, in this way it is trying to weaken the support of Ukraine from the allies.

Yusov believes that the transfer of trophy weapons took place in advance. This shows that Russia knew about the plans of Hamas.

"Even from the reaction of the Russian propagandists and the "professional mouths of the Kremlin", we can see that this is a comprehensive prepared reaction that was deployed quickly enough. That is, it can be claimed that the terrorist state of the Russian Federation was somehow informed about the next escalation and attacks on Israel," he said.