For the first time, a Ukrainian series will premiere on Netflix

The premiere of the series "Those Who Stayed" will take place on Netflix on November 1 simultaneously in Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, the Baltic and Balkan countries.

"Babel" was informed about this by the press service of FILM.UA Group.

The series "Those Who Stayed" has six episodes, which tell six stories of people at the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war. There is a mother who lives with a child and two husbands — current and former, a guy who found war at a zoo, a homeless person who helps Territorial Defence Forces, and others.

In more than 12 countries, including Iceland, Australia and France, the tape will be shown by national TV channels.

The TV channels of Sweden (SVT), Norway (NRK) and Finland (YLE) joined the production of the series, and the German company Red Arrow Studios International became the world distributor.