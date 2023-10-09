The President dismissed the commander of the Territorial Defense Forces and appointed a new one

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued two decrees on personnel changes in the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He dismissed Ihor Tansyura from the position of commander of the Terrodefense Forces and appointed Major General Anatoliy Barhylevych in his place.

Anatoliy Bargylevych

Since 2016, Barhylevych has been the head of the operational department of the headquarters of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He initiated the creation of the Territorial Defense Department. In 2021, he will be the commander of the Territorial Defense of the Ground Forces Command, and from 2022, he will be the chief of staff of the Eastern Group of Forces.