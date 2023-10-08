Animals died en masse in the ecopark near Kharkiv — they were poisoned

In Feldman EcoPark near Kharkiv, all the animals in the contact zone for the smallest died: rabbits, guinea pigs.

They write about it on the ecoparkʼs Facebook page.

Autopsies revealed that the animals had been poisoned with arsenic, a substance commonly used as rat and mouse poison.

Ecopark filed a report with the police and expects that the investigation will clarify the circumstances of the crime.

Investigators opened a criminal investigation into the death of animals — 12 decorative rabbits and 6 guinea pigs died. Law enforcement officers inspect the scene, interview witnesses, and remove washings from the enclosures. The case is considered under Part 3 of Art. 299 of the Criminal Code (cruelty to animals). This is punishable by up to eight years in prison.

"Feldman-EcoPark" is a regional landscape park in the Dergachy district of the Kharkiv region. It is part of the Nature Reserve Fund of Ukraine.