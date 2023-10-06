The Ukrainian company “Antonov” has joined the European Aerospace and Defense Lobby

The company "Antonov" became a new member of one of the largest groups of industrial lobbyists in Europe — the AeroSpace and Defence Industries Association of Europe (ASD). This is the first Ukrainian enterprise in its ranks.

"Bloomberg" writes about it.

The ASD includes, in particular, the companies Airbus, "BAE Systems" and "Rheinmetall".

"I sincerely welcome Antonov as a new member of the ASD, this is an important step towards the integration of the Ukrainian aerospace industry into the European industrial ecosystem," noted the ASD Secretary General Ian Pai.

According to Viktor Avdeev, deputy general director of Antonov, membership in the Association will allow direct communication with partner companies and joint decisions.