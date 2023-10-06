The US Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Musk to testify in the case of the purchase of Twitter

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Elon Musk to compel him to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of the social network Twitter.

"Reuters" writes that the investigation is looking into whether Musk violated federal securities laws in 2022 when he bought Twitter shares.

The SEC says it subpoenaed Musk in May 2023, requiring him to testify at its San Francisco office, and that Musk agreed to appear on September 15. But two days before that, Musk made "several false objections" and said he wouldnʼt show up.

Musk also declined the SECʼs offer to hold a filing in Texas in October or November. He says the Commission tried to "harass" him, and his lawyer needed time to review potentially relevant material contained in Muskʼs biography.

According to the statement, Musk provided the SEC with documents related to the investigation and previously testified last July via video conference.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission has already taken Mr. Muskʼs testimony multiple times in this botched investigation, so enough," Muskʼs attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement.