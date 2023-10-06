The Defense Forces destroyed 620 invaders and 142 units of their equipment over the past day

During the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia lost about 281 090 of its soldiers, including 620 over the past day.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military claims that 37 combat clashes took place at the front during the last day. In the Kreminna direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled attacks east of Makiivka (Luhansk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had success east of Andriivka (beyond the railway), the occupiers tried to recapture their lost positions east of Dyliivka.

Near the temporarily occupied Donetsk, the Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in the Avdiivka, Zolota Nyva, and Vodiane areas. There were also 14 unsuccessful assault attempts by the invaders near Maryinka and Novomykhailivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy unsuccessfully attacks southeast of Robotyne. At the same time, Ukrainian units continue their offensive in the direction of Melitopol, inflict losses on the Russian army, exhaust it and gain a foothold.