Zelensky commented on the “political storm” in the USA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced of the support of the United States of America despite the removal of the speaker of the US House of Representatives, which stopped the approval of new laws, in particular, on support for Ukraine.

Zelensky stated this on October 5 during the third summit of the European Political Community.

"And as for political storms… I am confident in America. They are strong people with strong institutions, and a strong democracy. I was recently in Washington, D.C. I spoke with President Biden. I spoke with congressmen from both parties and both chambers. They fully support the defense of freedom and understand that it is Russia and other enemies to our way of life who want to ride such political storms," Zelensky noted.

And what is happening in the USA?

On October 3, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Kevin McCarthy was removed from office early — for the first time in the history of the States. The petition for the resignation of Speaker Kevin McCarthy was brought by his party colleague Matt Gates. Among the reasons cited by some in his party for Speaker McCarthyʼs ouster are his cooperation with Democrats to pass a short-term funding resolution for the US government and his refusal to block aid to Ukraine.

Now the US House of Representatives will not be able to pass new laws until a new speaker is elected — that is, aid to Ukraine will remain without consideration. Voting itself will stop, but other work will continue, including in committees.

The House of Representatives plans to return to work no earlier than October 10, and discussions on possible candidates will continue until then. According to the hierarchy, it can be Majority Leader Steve Scalise, or other candidates who will be chosen during the discussion.