The Defense Forces eliminated 450 occupiers and 154 units of enemy weapons and equipment over the past day. Since February 24, 2024, the Russian army has lost 279 890 soldiers.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military claims that 43 combat clashes took place at the front over the past day. In the Kreminna direction, the Russians attacked Makiivka (Luhansk region), more than 10 times, but without success.

Near Bakhmut, the enemy tried to advance in the area of Andriivka. The Defense Forces continue to storm south of the city. There is partial success near Andriivka and Klishchiivka.

Near the temporarily occupied Donetsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in the Pervomaisky districts, and there were also more than 10 unsuccessful assaults in the Maryinka and Krasnohorivka districts.

At the same time, Ukrainian units continue their offensive in the direction of Melitopol and have partial success west of Robotyne.