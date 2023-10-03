In Turkey, after the terrorist attack, more than 900 people were detained and almost a thousand weapons were seized

In Turkey, an operation was conducted to seize unlicensed firearms and arrest those who sell them. This happened against the background of the terrorist attack on October 1.
This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the country, Ali Yerlikaya.
In 64 provinces, police and gendarmes detained 928 people suspected of smuggling. They also seized 744 pistols, 24 units of long-barreled weapons and 74 hunting rifles.
- In Ankara, on the morning of October 1, two terrorists drove up to the building of the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs. One blew himself up, the other was neutralized by law enforcement officers. Two policemen were injured.
- A group linked to the militants of the Kurdistan Workersʼ Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.
- On the same day, October 1, Turkey attacked Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.