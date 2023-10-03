In Turkey, after the terrorist attack, more than 900 people were detained and almost a thousand weapons were seized

In Turkey, an operation was conducted to seize unlicensed firearms and arrest those who sell them. This happened against the background of the terrorist attack on October 1.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the country, Ali Yerlikaya.

In 64 provinces, police and gendarmes detained 928 people suspected of smuggling. They also seized 744 pistols, 24 units of long-barreled weapons and 74 hunting rifles.