Media: “Antonov” will jointly build Aarok MALE attack drones with a French company

The French company "Turgis & Gaillard" agreed with the state-owned enterprise "Antonov" on the production of Aarok MALE drones in Ukraine. The agreement was concluded last week, when French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu came to Kyiv.

"La Tribune" writes about it.

According to the president and founder of "Turgis & Gaillard" Fanny Turgi, the drone "should take off in Ukraine next year." The parties now have to coordinate their actions at the industrial and operational level to start production. It is also necessary to decide on the place of production and which French and Ukrainian equipment to choose.

The medium-altitude and long-endurance drone Aarok MALE was presented in June this year at an exhibition in Paris. The media wrote that this is the largest strike-reconnaissance drone in the history of France. Its weight is 2.5 tons, it can carry a 3-ton load, but this includes fuel, missiles and reconnaissance electronics. The maximum speed of the drone is 463 kmph. It can fly for 30 hours.