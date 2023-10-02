The Moscow City Hall has published addresses where it is not possible to turn off the lights. The list contains addresses of military units

In Russia, the authorities of Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities have published in public access the addresses of special services facilities that cannot be disconnected from the power supply under any circumstances.

The Dossier center drew attention to this.

The list, which is no longer available, includes the addresses of military units, facilities of the Federal Security Service in Moscow, a conspiratorial base of the external surveillance service of the Federal Penitentiary Service in St. Petersburg, an ammunition warehouse in the Leningrad region, addresses of FSB points in Ingushetia, management dachas disguised as " secret objects".

In Moscow, the largest concentration of objects that are supposed to ensure military security is concentrated in the Silver Bor, a forest massif in the west of Moscow. There are facilities of the military unit belonging to the Foreign Intelligence Service, as well as precincts designated for "defense and security" and service dachas.

As "Dossier" writes, the vast majority of objects on the list in Moscow belong to the Federal Security Service: houses in Stilnikovy and Armensky lanes, as well as on Sadovaya-Chornogryazka and Mikilska streets. Some of them, according to open data, belong to the territories of Moscow temples.

The list also includes many residential buildings (mostly typical high-rise buildings) belonging to the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Federal Security Service, and GRU. In one case, the Moscow City Hall mentioned the numbers of two apartments connected to the Foreign Intelligence Service: it is likely that the departmentʼs employees live there or that the apartments are used for secret operations.

In the St. Petersburg list, cottages in the resort area on the coast of the Gulf of Finland are considered special consumers of electricity. In the Primorsky Krai, the addresses of the units of the Ministry of Defense are specified in detail and specifically, but without the numbers and names of the units. In Chechnya, judging by the list approved by Ramzan Kadyrov, not a single military unit is listed.