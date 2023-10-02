Violation of safety rules. The prosecutorʼs office is investigating the collapse of the Dehtyarivskyi Bridge in Kyiv

The Shevchenkivsky District Prosecutorʼs Office of Kyiv is investigating violations of safety rules due to the collapse of the Dehtyarivskyi Bridge, which occurred on September 30 during its reconstruction.
This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
Investigators say the bridge collapsed due to an improperly installed seventh girder that broke in the middle, fell onto a nearby structure, and caused a chain reaction. There were no casualties then. Under Article 272, Part 2 of the Criminal Code, the perpetrators face up to 8 years in prison.
The law enforcement officers have already interviewed the employees of the construction company that carried out the work, and the customer of the work from the municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor". Examinations are planned to establish the circumstances and cause of the collapse.
- The Degtyariv bridge, built in 1965, was closed for repairs on June 13, 2023. Passage over and under the bridge is closed. According to the project, the bridge should be completely replaced. "Kyivavtodor" reported that they will dismantle the supports, girders, foundation, and then build a bridge up to 40 meters wide.
- On the official portal of Kyiv, it was indicated that the reconstruction of the intersection and the construction of a new bridge will cost 934 million hryvnias. This amount was announced on the Prozorro portal.