Violation of safety rules. The prosecutorʼs office is investigating the collapse of the Dehtyarivskyi Bridge in Kyiv

The Shevchenkivsky District Prosecutorʼs Office of Kyiv is investigating violations of safety rules due to the collapse of the Dehtyarivskyi Bridge, which occurred on September 30 during its reconstruction.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Investigators say the bridge collapsed due to an improperly installed seventh girder that broke in the middle, fell onto a nearby structure, and caused a chain reaction. There were no casualties then. Under Article 272, Part 2 of the Criminal Code, the perpetrators face up to 8 years in prison.

The law enforcement officers have already interviewed the employees of the construction company that carried out the work, and the customer of the work from the municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor". Examinations are planned to establish the circumstances and cause of the collapse.