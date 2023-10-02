The first underground school in Ukraine is planned to be built in Kharkiv

The authorities of Kharkiv are going to build the first underground school in Ukraine. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov. According to him, it will meet the most modern regulatory requirements for protective structures.

"Such a shelter will allow thousands of Kharkiv children to continue safe face-to-face education even during missile threats," Terekhov noted.

He also informed that the city will not cut spending on education by a single hryvnia both this year and next year, despite the lack of budget funds.