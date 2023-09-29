”Pamfir” won in the “Best Film” nomination of the “Zolota Dzyga” film award

The film "Pamfir" by producers Oleksandr Kostin, Yevgeniy Yatsuta, Artem Kolyubayev, Alyona Tymoshenko and director Dmytro Sukholitky-Sobchuk won in the nomination "Best Film" of the 7th "Zolota Dzyga" film award.

The press service of the Ukrainian Film Academy writes about it.

The film "Pamfir" was also awarded for the best direction, screenplay, cinematography, best male role and best supporting female role, work of production designer, make-up and costumes.

The story of the film revolves around a family from a border village in Bukovina. The head of the family comes home after several years of earning a living and is faced with the difficulties that befell his relatives. The events take place during the Malanka festival and are based on the biblical story of Abraham.

The "Butterfly Vision" by Maksym Nakonechny, "Glare" by Valentin Vasyanovych, "Klondike" by Marina Ehr Horbach and "Luxembourg, Luxembourg" by Antonio Lukich also claimed the "Best Film" award.