The State Agency for Tourism Development received the Silver Dolphin award of the Cannes Film Festival for the first time

The State Tourism Development Agency of Ukraine received one of the most prestigious international awards in the field of business cinema — the Silver Dolphin.

The Ministry of Infrastructure writes about this.

This is the first time in the history of Ukraine that a state structure has received an award at the Cannes Film Festival.

The victory was awarded to a series of three commercials about Ukraine — The Campaign waiting to happen. The promotional campaign was supposed to start in the spring of 2022, but "now it is waiting for victory." Here is one of three videos.

The Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards festival was launched in 2010. It has the following awards: Golden, Silver and Black Dolphins, as well as the Blue Dolphin, which is awarded to the best production studio, and the White Dolphin, the festivalʼs grand prix. The jury includes winners of the "Oscar" and "Emmy" awards, as well as specialists in corporate communications.