The Tax Service has launched its own application for Android and iOS

The State Tax Service has launched its own mobile application "My Tax" for Android and iOS.

This was reported in the press service of the department.

In the "My data" section there is data on the userʼs registration address and actual place of residence, objects of taxation, tax payment reminders and information on the state of settlements with the budget.

In the "Services" section, you can send a request to receive information on the amount of income paid, submit a tax declaration on property status and income.

In the "Messages" section there are receipts, information from the State Register of Individuals, information on the amounts of paid income and withheld taxes, as well as on the sources and amounts of accrued income, withheld and paid tax, and military duty. You can also find letters from the supervisory authority there.

The tax service calls for testing their application and promises to gradually introduce new functions that will be useful to taxpayers. Suggestions for improvement can be sent to the address [email protected] or by phone 0 800 501 007.