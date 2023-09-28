The worldʼs oldest Scotch whiskey will be sold in Great Britain. It was accidentally found in a 750-year-old castle

The worldʼs oldest Scotch whiskey — it was produced in 1833 — will be sold at auction in Great Britain.

Sky News writes about it.

Whiskey, which was distilled almost 200 years ago, was accidentally found in the cellar of the 750-year-old Blair Castle in the county of Perth. Researchers believe that Queen Victoria herself could taste this drink. A total of 40 bottles were discovered, 24 of which will be auctioned.

The company Whiskey Auctioneer, which is engaged in the sale, reported that a bottle of such whiskey could cost approximately £10,000 ($12 200). Bidding starts on November 24 and will last until December 4.