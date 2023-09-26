“Naftogaz” took control of the 16th regional gas distribution company

The "Naftogaz" group took control of the "Cherkasygaz" gas distribution company.

This was reported by the press service of the "Gazmerezhi" company.

JSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" plans to integrate "Cherkasygaz" into itself in order to establish the efficient operation of the gas distribution system of the Cherkasy region. Since September 25, the head of "Cherkasygaz" has changed: the company was headed by Tamara Denysova.

This is already the sixteenth gas distribution company that has become part of the "Naftogaz" group.

Previously, it took control of "Donetskoblgaz", "Kirovohradgaz", "Dniprogaz", "Kharkivgaz", "Kryvorizhgaz", "Kharkivmiskgaz", "Kyivoblgaz", "Zhytomyrgaz", "Lvivgaz", "Vinnytsiagaz", "Sumygaz", " Dnipropetrovskgaz", "Khmelnytskgaz", "Ivano-Frankivskgaz" and "Mykolaivgaz".

The responsibility for these regional gases lies with two companies that are part of "Naftogaz" — "Chornomornaftogaz" State Joint Stock Company (they manage assets) and "Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine" LLC (coordinate work, form a development strategy and obtain licenses).

There are about 40 regional gas distributors in Ukraine. Usually there is one regional gas company in the region, but in some regions different sections of gas networks are managed by two to four companies. In May 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers authorized the "Naftogaz" group to manage stakes in a number of regional and city gas distribution enterprises.

Immediately after that, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv arrested and transferred the corporate rights of 26 regional and city operators of gas distribution systems to the Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA). Later, the Cabinet of Ministers ordered the transfer of these seized assets to "Naftogaz".

In September, "Naftogaz" created "Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine" as a national operator of the gas distribution system. Subsequently, arrested gas distribution companies began to transfer to "Gazmerezhi".