The former manager of one of the defense factories was suspected of disarming the anti-aircraft defense on the eve of the invasion

In Lviv, the former head of a defense plant from the sphere of management of the Ministry of Defense was exposed, who could disarm Ukrainian air defense on the eve of the invasion of Russia.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the ex-director at the beginning of 2022 ordered his subordinates to dismantle the air defense complexes that were brought in for repair and modernization, and then appropriated the "expired" parts made of precious metals. Damages are estimated at almost 2.4 million hryvnias.

The official is accused of embezzlement of property in particularly large amounts (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), which is punishable by up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is also being checked for connections with Russian special services.