The MP of three convocations Andriy Ivanchuk died

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk informed about the death of the MP of Ukraine of the VII, VIII, IX convocations Andriy Ivanchuk.

"Terrible news. The MP of Ukraine Andriy Ivanchuk went into eternity tonight. My sincere condolences to the relatives and friends due to the premature death. Eternal memory!" wrote the speaker.

It is not known what caused the death. It is noted that the death was sudden.

What is known about Ivanchuk?

From 2008 to 2009, he was the director of the State Enterprise of Foreign Economic Activity (SEFEA) "Ukrinterenergo". In 2006, he was the head of the National Joint Stock Company (NJSC) "Energy Company of Ukraine". Prior to that, he held various management positions in commercial enterprises and banks, was vice president of a law firm, and a teacher at the Chernivtsi National University named after Yu. Fedkovych.

In 2012, he was elected a MP of the seventh convocation from "Motherland" (number 41 on the list). In 2009-2010, he was at. chairman of the "Front of Change" party, was a member of the partyʼs governing bodies, and in 2013, after the merger of "Front of Change" and "Motherland", he was elected one of the deputy heads of "Motherland". He also held management positions in the "Front of Change" public organization.

In 2019, he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) of the ninth convocation as a non-party candidate for the 88th district (Ivano-Frankivsk region). Since December 6, 2019, he has been a member of the "Trust" parliamentary group, previously a non-factional member. He was not a member of any committee.