Air defenses shot down 14 out of 15 Shahed drones overnight

At night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 15 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type. Air defense forces destroyed 14 drones over Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia.

The Air Force Command reported that the Shahed were moving from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation).

Defenders from PvK "East" shot down 12 unmanned aerial vehicles in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region.

Debris damaged the Dnipro critical infrastructure facility, but no one was injured.

In the Novoaleksandrivka community of the Dnipro district, debris damaged two gas stations and a traffic light. The dry grass caught fire — the rescuers tamed the flames.

"The terror of Nikopol does not stop either. The aggressor dropped ammunition from a drone on Marganets. The Chervonogrihorivska community was hit by heavy artillery. 10 private houses were gutted. The roof caught fire in one of them. The fire was extinguished. 5 outbuildings and a gas pipeline were also damaged," noted Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administrative Office.