Zelensky: Ukraine and the USA will jointly produce weapons

Following his visit to the USA, the President of Ukraine stated that Ukraine and the United States agreed to jointly produce weapons.

"Co-production in "defense" with the United States is a historical thing. A new industrial base, new jobs for both our peoples. Ukraine will be able to produce, in particular, anti-aircraft defense," Zelensky noted.

In addition, the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin signed cooperation agreements with three key American associations, which include more than 2 000 defense companies.

Zelensky also informed about the signing of a memorandum on energy cooperation with the United States.