Zelensky: Ukraine and the USA will jointly produce weapons

Following his visit to the USA, the President of Ukraine stated that Ukraine and the United States agreed to jointly produce weapons.
"Co-production in "defense" with the United States is a historical thing. A new industrial base, new jobs for both our peoples. Ukraine will be able to produce, in particular, anti-aircraft defense," Zelensky noted.
In addition, the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin signed cooperation agreements with three key American associations, which include more than 2 000 defense companies.
Zelensky also informed about the signing of a memorandum on energy cooperation with the United States.
- US President Joe Biden received Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House and announced that the first American Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine "next week".
- The USA also announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth $325 million. This is already the 47th package of military aid provided to Ukraine from the Pentagonʼs reserves since August 2021. Total assistance has already reached $46 billion.