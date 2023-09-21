In Britain, five Bulgarian citizens are suspected of espionage for Russia

Five Bulgarian citizens, who are suspected of working for Russian intelligence in Great Britain for almost three years, have been charged with espionage.

This is stated in the message of the Royal Prosecutorʼs Office, Reuters reports.

Three men and two women are accused of collecting information directly or indirectly useful to the enemy. They did this in the period from August 30, 2020 to February 8, 2023.

The alleged spies — 45-year-old Orlin Rusev, 41-year-old Bizer Djambazov, 31-year-old Katrin Ivanova, 31-year-old Ivan Stoyanov and 29-year-old Vanya Gaberova — lived in London and Norfolk during the specified period.

It became known about the detention of Rusev, Dzhambazov and Ivanova back in August.

The suspects are due to appear at Westminster Magistratesʼ Court on September 26.