The general director of the propagandistic media holding TRC “Crimea” Vadim Pervykh was informed of suspicion under four articles

The Prosecutorʼs Office of the Autonomous Region reported the suspicion to the general director of the propaganda media holding TRC "Crimea" — the biggest "Kremlin mouthpiece" on the occupied peninsula.

As sources told "Babel", it is about Vadym Volodymyrovych Pervykh.

This TRC includes 16 pro-Russian mass media, in particular, "Pershiy Krymskyi" and "Krym 24" are the largest.

The suspect actively promotes Russian narratives and calls for a violent change of the constitutional order established in Ukraine.

After the occupation of the peninsula, the suspect held various management positions at the "Pershyi Krymskyi" TV channels, "Naples" and Radio "Leader". Pervyh also worked as the so-called Deputy Minister of Information and Communications of Crimea.

The actions of the suspect were classified as:

actions aimed at a violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or at the seizure of state power (Part 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

collaborative activity (Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants (Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He faces up to 12 years in prison.