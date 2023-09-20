“Dovbush” became the highest-grossing Ukrainian feature film of the year

After a month at the box office, "Dovbush" directed by Oles Sanin became the highest-grossing Ukrainian feature film of the year.

This is reported on the page of the tape on Facebook.

In cinemas, the film collected more than 43 million hryvnias, it was watched by more than 304 thousand viewers.

The premiere of the Ukrainian adventure-historical film "Dovbush" took place on August 24 in Ukraine. More than 20 countries have already bought the rights to show it, and it has already appeared on cinema screens in seven. In addition to Ukraine, the premiere of "Dovbush" took place in the Baltic countries, Germany, Slovakia, South Korea and Israel.