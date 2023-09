In Moldova, the border police found 11 citizens of Ukraine who entered the country illegally.

This was reported in the press service of the department.

The men were tracked using night vision devices. One of them, a 24-year-old Ukrainian, was informed of the suspicion that he was a guide for others.

It is also known that the organizers of the illegal scheme should have received more than €40,000 for it. Detainees may face a fine or up to 5 years in prison.