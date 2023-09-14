The President of the United States has appointed a special representative for economic recovery of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden appointed former Secretary of Commerce (2013-2017) Penny Pritzker to the post of US Special Representative for Economic Recovery of Ukraine.

This was reported by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Pritzker will work with the government of Ukraine, international partners, including through the G7 coordination platform, and the private business sector to "accelerate economic transformation in Ukraine."

The White House website states that her work will include the mobilization of public and private investments, the formation of priorities for donors, and the renewal of export markets and enterprises. In addition, Pritzkerʼs task will be to help the Ukrainian government carry out reforms to strengthen the economy.