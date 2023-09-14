The International Criminal Court calls on Russians and citizens of other countries to report war crimes to the ICC

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan calls on Russians and citizens of other countries to report to the ICC information about international crimes during the war in Ukraine.

He said this at a briefing attended by "Babel" correspondent Oksana Kovalenko.

According to Khan, the office addresses not only Ukrainian law enforcement agencies or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but also Russia.

"The difference is that there was no answer. However, that doesnʼt mean Iʼm going to stop knocking on that door. I call on any person who believes in the truth, who believes in justice, who listens to his conscience and wants to say that certain things are wrong, to apply and provide this information," he noted.