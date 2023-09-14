“Ukrzaliznytsia” will launch a new train from Rava-Ruska to Warsaw in the fall

"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced that a new train connecting Rava-Ruska — Warsaw will appear in the fall. It will run daily and carry a total of 500 passengers in both directions. Transfers to trains to Lviv will be organized at the Rava-Ruska station.

Also, the Ukrainian carrier is waiting for the Polish colleagues to agree on the opening of an additional route between Kyiv and Warsaw. This train will be made up of wagons of standard dimensions for Ukraine. Its test route was in May. It will be able to increase the number of seats to the capital of Poland by two or three times.

In total, during the summer of 2023, "Ukrzaliznytsia" transported 310 000 passengers from Ukraine and 290 000 to Ukraine in international traffic. This is 48% more than the same indicator in 2022.