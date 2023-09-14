Israel attacked the Syrian region where Russian military bases are located

The Israel Defense Forces carried out airstrikes on the Mediterranean port city of Tartus and the Shuairat military airfield, which Russia uses for its own purposes.

Reuters writes that two Syrian soldiers were killed, six were wounded.

The Syrian army said that Israeli missiles allegedly hit the outskirts of the city of Hama, causing only "some material damage".

An opposition source said that the latest strike was also aimed at the Shuairat military airfield in the southeast of the central province of Homs.

This base is one of the countryʼs main military airbases, which Russia, as Assadʼs main ally, has fortified and uses to conduct raids against his enemies.