The European Parliament voted for a new mechanism for joint defense procurement. It will also help Ukraine

The European Parliament voted for a new mechanism (EDIRPA) for joint defense purchases and modernization of weapons.

This is reported on the website of the European Parliament.

The co-rapporteurs of the draft law said that it would stimulate the defense industry, help countries with modernization and replenishment of stocks, increase operational interoperability between the Armed Forces of EU countries, and also help projects through which Ukraine and Moldova are supported. It will help to quickly cover the most urgent defense needs against the background of intensive military aid to Ukraine.

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU agreed on a budget of €300 million to finance EDIRPA. The EU will also contribute 15% to 20% for each procurement of the expected value of the joint procurement contract — for each consortium, producer company from member countries, and associated countries (including European Free Trade Association countries such as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway).

Countries that will jointly purchase military goods will also be able to agree to purchase them jointly with Ukraine and Moldova.

Now, the law must be officially approved by the Council of the EU.