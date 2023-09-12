The Ministry of Health is working to ensure that emergency contraception in Ukraine becomes over-the-counter

The Ministry of Health is not against emergency contraception being sold without a doctorʼs prescription. However, the Ministry of Health emphasizes the need to observe age restrictions when dispensing such medicines.

"Freedom of choice is the basis of democratic societies. In particular, this is the right of a woman to terminate an unwanted pregnancy. Especially when it comes to cases of sexual violence," noted the Ministry of Health.

They explained that emergency contraceptives are currently available by prescription because they are hormonal and, therefore, can have a serious impact on a womanʼs health and future well-being. And such a decision was made by the manufacturer who registered the medicinal product in Ukraine (this is not the Ministry of Health).

Emergency contraceptives usually have two active substances:

levonorgestrel;

ulipristal acetate.

Medicines based on levonorgestrel are available without a prescription in 23 EU countries. However, at the same time, in a number of countries — in particular, in Croatia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Liechtenstein and Poland — they are prescribed.

Even in Hungary, where the headquarters of the manufacturer of the original medicine is located, it is prescription.

In such a situation, the Ministry of Health appealed to a number of manufacturers — both original emergency contraception drugs and generics — with a request to consider the possibility of their re-registration in Ukraine as over-the-counter medicines.

According to preliminary information, one of the manufacturers of original drugs is already considering the possibility of submitting documents for re-registration of the medicine.

If the manufacturers submit all the necessary documents, the procedure for re-registration of each drug will last about a month.