Germany will build a wind farm around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

During her visit to Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Berbok signed a memorandum on the intention to build a wind power plant near the Chornobyl NPP.

This is reported by the German publication tagesschau.

"Green electricity from Chernobyl is the future version of the world," Burbok noted, adding that Ukraine should use renewable energy sources more widely.

During her visit to Ukraine, she also visited a large power plant 50 km from Kyiv. It was damaged several times by Russian missiles and kamikaze drones of Iranian origin. Parts of the objects were destroyed and later rebuilt. Now the substation has been fenced with nets to intercept low-flying drones.

Burbok also announced an increase in humanitarian aid to Ukraine by €20 million.

"We support Ukraine in its preparations for winter and once again increase emergency humanitarian aid in the amount of €20 million, which means that this year alone our humanitarian aid reaches €380 million. We support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression economically, with weapons and humanitarian. With €22 billion, Germany is Ukraineʼs second largest donor in the world," she declared.

Berbok assumes that Russia will increase the intensity of attacks on Kyiv in the winter.