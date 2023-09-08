The court seized the assets of the colonel of the State Emergency Service, who set up a gas station for stolen fuel in his own estate

At the request of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the court seized the house, cars and UAH 5.5 million belonging to the colonel of the State Emergency Service (SES) from the Zaporizhzhia region. During the war, the official set up a scheme to steal and sell departmental fuel.

This was reported in the press service of the State Emergency Service.

A plot of land with an area of 1.9 hectares, an elite house in the coastal zone of Zaporizhzhia with an area of 176 square meters, a Toyota Land Cruiser car, a ZAZ truck and his bank accounts were under arrest. Mercedes-Benz Actros and DAF CF cars and more than UAH 5.5 million were also seized.

The colonel is the head of the special emergency rescue unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region, and his accomplices received suspicions back in June of last year.

Extras sold fuel, which was allocated by the State Emergency Service for elimination of the consequences of rocket attacks, demining, as well as evacuation of people from the frontline territories.

The colonel set up a mini gas station for stolen fuel right in his own estate. Active employees of the State Emergency Service were transporting the stolen goods. The amount of damages caused to the state is more than UAH 2.3 million.

In addition, the court seized more than a million hryvnias from the colonelʼs subordinate and closest accomplice. The funds will be transferred to the management of the Agency for Search and Management of Assets (ARMA).

The colonel was removed from his post at the request of SBI employees. He was sent to custody with bail. The pre-trial investigation continues.

The extras are suspected of misappropriating property by abusing their official position (Part 4.5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They face imprisonment for up to 12 years.