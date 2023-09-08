The manor house of patron Tereshchenko was returned to state ownership

An architectural monument of local importance, the house-mansion of patron Tereshchenko in the Zhytomyr region has been returned to state ownership.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office informed about this on September 8.

The estate is an object of cultural heritage of the 19th century. On its territory there is a palace and other buildings, which once housed stables and aircraft workshops. The prosecutors demanded that the monument be returned to the state, as it was transferred to private property illegally — without the mandatory approval procedure with the authorized bodies.

Another reason to take the estate into state ownership is the need to preserve it as a value for the state. Currently, the buildings are in an unsatisfactory, and in some places, in an emergency condition. They need restoration and protection.

What kind of estate is this?

The Tereshchenko manor house was built in 1851 by Count Groholsky. The style is Neo-Gothic. The monument is located in the village of Chervone, Andrushivsky district, Zhytomyr region.

Shortly after the death of her husband, the widow of Count Hroholsky sold the palace to the Tereshchenko family of Ukrainian sugar manufacturers and patrons. They rebuilt it, and also set up an aircraft workshop on the territory of the manor. From 1948 there was a factory school there, and from 1987 — the Chervonensky branch of vocational school No. 32.

In 1998, the regional administration of public education transferred three buildings of the educational building and production workshops of the school with a total area of 5 000 square meters to the balance of the Chervonensky sugar plant without any reason. Later, the plant, not having the right to dispose of state property, transferred Tereshchenkoʼs manor house into private ownership. The registration was without the approval of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture, etc. Currently, the manor house is included in the register of cultural heritage.