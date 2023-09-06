Sharks sank a catamaran with Russians in the Pacific Ocean

Sharks attacked the catamaran Russian Ocean Way — TION in the Pacific Ocean. There were three people on board — two Russians and a French citizen. They were saved.

The Guardian writes about it.

For the first time, sharks attacked sailors on September 4. The next day, the animals attacked the catamaran again, and it began to sink. The crew sent an SOS signal.

The sailors were rescued by the Dugong Ace, which was bound for Shanghai. It arrived at the scene 45 minutes after the distress signal was sent.